Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CORZ traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.03. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 3.09 and a 1-year high of 14.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

