Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million.

PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.81.

TSE PLC opened at C$32.99 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$31.05 and a one year high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.92.

Park Lawn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.