Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million.
TSE PLC opened at C$32.99 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$31.05 and a one year high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.92.
Park Lawn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
