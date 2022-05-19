CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan Buys 5,000 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) Director Myron Kaplan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $18,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,034 shares in the company, valued at $604,928.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRMD opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CorMedix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 400,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

