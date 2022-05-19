Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells $91,343.84 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 88,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,993,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 378,217 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

