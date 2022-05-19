CorVel (CRVL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRVL opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average of $176.65. CorVel has a one year low of $116.34 and a one year high of $213.38.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,865 shares of company stock worth $2,536,503. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

