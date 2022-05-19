CorVel (CRVL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CRVL opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average of $176.65. CorVel has a one year low of $116.34 and a one year high of $213.38.
In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,865 shares of company stock worth $2,536,503. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
About CorVel (Get Rating)
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.