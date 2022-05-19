Costamare (CMRE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Costamare (NYSE: CMRE):

5/18/2022 – Costamare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Costamare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

5/6/2022 – Costamare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – Costamare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

4/26/2022 – Costamare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Costamare is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CMRE stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after buying an additional 157,787 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 48.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

