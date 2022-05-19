Costco Wholesale (COST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COST stock opened at $429.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

