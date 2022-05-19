Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

