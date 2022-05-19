Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of COUP traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.91.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

