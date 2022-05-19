Coupang (CPNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coupang (NYSE: CPNG):

5/12/2022 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

5/12/2022 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

5/12/2022 – Coupang had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $18.00.

5/6/2022 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/26/2022 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

4/8/2022 – Coupang had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/22/2022 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Coupang stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Coupang by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coupang by 340.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 70.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after buying an additional 45,751,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,901,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,845,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

