Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Kevin M. Warsh Buys 38,372 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,344,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073,905. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $475,901,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,845,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

