Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $614,400.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at $114,898,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.51. 900,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,184. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

