Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Lowered to $16.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,189. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
