Cowen Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $47.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.99.

GDS opened at $27.16 on Thursday. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 77,585 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GDS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

