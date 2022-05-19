Craig Hallum Cuts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $25.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 159.61% from the company’s current price.
SRAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.
Shares of SRAD stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $28.22.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
