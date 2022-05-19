Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,841. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

