Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($15.83) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($16.67) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

CRARY opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

