Credit Suisse Group Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $75.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 230,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,315. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,331,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

