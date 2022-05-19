Credit Suisse Group Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $5.50

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LDI. Piper Sandler cut loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 57,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $814.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 33,285 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $83,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $796,500 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

