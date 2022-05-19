Credit Suisse Group Cuts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $66.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock worth $3,423,927. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

