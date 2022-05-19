Credit Suisse Group Cuts PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $17.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

PMT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 20,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,309. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,544,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $42,278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

