Credit Suisse Group Cuts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $12.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 70,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

