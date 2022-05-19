Credit Suisse Group Cuts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $12.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.
Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 70,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
