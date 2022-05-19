Credit Suisse Group Cuts Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target to CHF 350

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 370 to CHF 350 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,743. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

