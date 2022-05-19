Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $9.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 182,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,387. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,411,179.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 409,600 shares of company stock worth $3,738,233. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

