Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $9.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.
Shares of RKT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 182,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,387. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,411,179.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 409,600 shares of company stock worth $3,738,233. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
