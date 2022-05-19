Credit Suisse Group Lowers UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $4.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UWMC. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Get UWM alerts:

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 71,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,504. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth $36,053,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 119.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 553,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.