Credit Suisse Group Trims ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Target Price to €13.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 17,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

