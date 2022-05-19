Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 554,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.