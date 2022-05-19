Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRLBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 554,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.