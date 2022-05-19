Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWEGF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.88.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

