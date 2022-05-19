Critical Analysis: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) versus ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iClick Interactive Asia Group and ChannelAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,692.32%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.63%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Volatility and Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -4.43% -3.63% -2.11% ChannelAdvisor 25.51% 9.35% 7.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and ChannelAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.27 -$19.57 million ($0.14) -6.18 ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 2.30 $47.22 million $1.38 9.17

ChannelAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

