Critical Analysis: Origin Materials (ORGN) & Its Peers

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Origin Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ competitors have a beta of -119.06, suggesting that their average share price is 12,006% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 6.96 Origin Materials Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 4.59

Origin Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -402.24% 245.51% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Origin Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 284 1028 1305 43 2.42

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Origin Materials’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Materials competitors beat Origin Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

