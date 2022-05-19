Critical Comparison: BurgerFi International (BFI) vs. Its Rivals

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BurgerFi International to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s competitors have a beta of -7.10, suggesting that their average share price is 810% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BurgerFi International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.43 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 15.45

BurgerFi International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BurgerFi International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International Competitors 882 4665 5430 215 2.44

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.97%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 54.64%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.12% -54.77% 2.33%

Summary

BurgerFi International competitors beat BurgerFi International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.