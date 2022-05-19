Critical Contrast: Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) & Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and Albireo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terns Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 40.94 -$50.16 million ($2.01) -0.81 Albireo Pharma $40.58 million 10.58 -$34.03 million ($1.76) -12.60

Albireo Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Terns Pharmaceuticals. Albireo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terns Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Terns Pharmaceuticals and Albireo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Albireo Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Albireo Pharma has a consensus price target of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 227.77%. Given Terns Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Terns Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Albireo Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Terns Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -86.09% -28.32% Albireo Pharma -72.02% -72.90% -41.96%

Summary

Albireo Pharma beats Terns Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for NASH and metabolic diseases, such as obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases. It also engages in the developing of A3907, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult liver diseases; and A2342, a preclinical candidate to treat adult viral and liver diseases. The company has a license agreement with EA Pharma Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

