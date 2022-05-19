Critical Review: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) versus MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denbury and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 9 0 2.90 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $101.19, suggesting a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denbury and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.26 billion 2.69 $56.00 million $2.16 31.07 MV Oil Trust $12.08 million N/A $11.33 million N/A N/A

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 8.79% 19.79% 11.12% MV Oil Trust 93.31% N/A 180.74%

Summary

Denbury beats MV Oil Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

