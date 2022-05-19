CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $181.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.18.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -136.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.08 and a 200-day moving average of $202.89.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

