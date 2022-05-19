CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $138.50 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.89.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

