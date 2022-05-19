CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

