CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.87. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSWI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.