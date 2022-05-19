CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.91.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 195.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 904,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 598,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 77.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

