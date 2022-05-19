CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) to post $7.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $8.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $55.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.85 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

CTIC stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $482.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 3,609,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $4,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.