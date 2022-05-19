CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by TheStreet

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CubeSmart by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

