CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by TheStreet

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.
Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CubeSmart by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
