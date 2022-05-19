CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 131.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.