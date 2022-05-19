Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Lowered to $22.50

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE CWK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $3,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $4,611,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,581 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 173.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

