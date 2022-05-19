Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Mark Ein Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE CTOS opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
CTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.