Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Mark Ein Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CTOS opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

