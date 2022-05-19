CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.96. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
