CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.96. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (Get Rating)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

