CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CCPG opened at GBX 100.95 ($1.24) on Thursday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 97.80 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.50 ($1.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.95.
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.