CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CCPG opened at GBX 100.95 ($1.24) on Thursday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 97.80 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.50 ($1.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.95.

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

