Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.67). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 51,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.