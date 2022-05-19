CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

5/11/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

4/27/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 625,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

