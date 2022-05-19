CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 625,307 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 473,885 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

