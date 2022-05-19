DA Davidson Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Neutral

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.69. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.